BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
HANOI Jan 31 Vietnam's central bank expects growth in money supply to slow to between 14-16 percent this year, after an expansion of 22.4 percent in 2012, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Lending should expand by around 12 percent in 2013, but the targets could be adjusted depending on the actual situation, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said in a directive.
Last year lending rose 8.91 percent, the central bank has said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r