* Govt outlines plan to boost reforms in banks, state firms
* Vietnam to pursue prudent monetary policy, control
inflation
* Some express scepticism about breakthrough in reforms
(Adds comments, market reaction, exchange rate)
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam has approved a broad plan
to boost its economy to 2020, focusing on restructuring public
investment, banks and state-owned enterprises while controlling
inflation and maintaining growth.
The Southeast Asian nation's economic growth fell to a
13-year low of 5.03 percent last year as reduced consumer demand
piled up inventory at many firms, forcing many into bankruptcy,
further adding to banks' bad debt problems.
The master plan aims for a prudent monetary policy to tame
inflation while ensuring "reasonable growth", Prime Minister
Nguyen Tan Dung said in a 29-page directive signed on Feb. 19,
and seen by Reuters. The plan takes effect immediately.
Vietnam plans to restructure financial markets and
consolidate state-owned businesses and investment but critics
worry that, given entrenched interests and opaque
decision-making, getting concrete results may prove difficult.
"The approved economic restructuring plan is the combination
of what has already been stated and it may be a concrete step in
the restructuring of each sector," said economist Dinh Tuan Minh
at Hanoi-based Military Bank.
"However, I do not see any breakthrough in the plans to
restructure the banking system and public investment," Minh
said.
Investors wanted to see how the plan would be implemented, a
Vietnamese financial expert in Ho Chi Minh City said.
Vietnam stocks were up 0.2 pct at 0650 GMT, after the
central bank reaffirmed it would keep the dollar/dong exchange
rate stable and on news that the government had approved a plan
to boost the economy.
Vietnam will conduct tight fiscal policy, promote exports
and strictly control imports while boosting domestic production
of consumer goods, the directive said.
Financial experts have proposed that the central bank
devalue the dong currency by up to 4 percent to support exports,
but the central bank said it was not considering any such plans
at present.
The dong fell to 21,060/21,100 per dollar on the
unofficial market on Thursday and stood unchanged on Friday, or
0.6 percent down from Monday, when Vietnam's markets reopened
after a long holiday to mark the Lunar New Year.
TACKLING BAD DEBT
Moody's downgraded Vietnam to its lowest rating ever in
September last year, citing a weak banking sector likely in need
of "extraordinary support", dealing another blow to a country
once tipped as Southeast Asia's next emerging market star even
as many of its neighbours prosper.
The directive said banks will focus on dealing with the
sector's overall bad debts as well as those of individual
lenders, expand their core businesses, improve payment systems,
avoid cross-ownership and increase transparency as part of
measures to reform the sector by 2015.
Vietnam's banking system is grappling with one of the
region's highest bad debt ratios, which rose to 8.82 percent of
loans in September 2012 from 3.07 percent at the end of 2011,
central bank data showed.
Analysts said the downgrade of Vietnam and eight of its
banks - including two controlled by the state - did not signal a
full-blown banking crisis and that the slowing economy should
return to form if the government takes action.
Still, the cut compounded concerns about bad debts and the
pace of so-called "doi moi" reforms begun in 1986 to build a
socialist-oriented market economy.
The government directive said bad debt should be cut to
below 3 percent of loans by 2015, stricter than a previous
statement by the prime minister that the bad debt ratio be cut
to 3-4 percent of loans by the end of 2015.
A weak financial system is one of the country's biggest
economic problems. Fitch Ratings has put the non-performing loan
figure at 13 percent.
REFORM OF STATE-OWNED FIRMS
Vietnam will aim to maintain total social investment at
30-35 percent of the country's gross domestic product, the
directive said, "maximising the scale and opportunity for
private investment, especially the domestic private sector".
Restructuring of state-owned enterprises will focus on
businesses in the defence industry and those which have monopoly
or are providing essential goods and services while more
state-owned firms should go public, it said, without providing
details.
The directive also reiterated a policy on divestment by
state-owned economic groups in their non-core businesses while
encouraging the establishment and development of domestic
private economic groups.
The government plans to accelerate economic growth this year
to 5.5 percent while keeping annual inflation at between 6.0-6.5
percent, after inflation was 9.21 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)