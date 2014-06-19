(Recasts lead)
HANOI, June 19 Vietnam will lower the mid-point
rate for trading its currency on the interbank market by 1
percent on Thursday to support exports, the key driver of the
economy, the central bank said.
The move will lower the dong to 21,246 per dollar. The State
Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced the change in a late-night
posting on its website (www.sbv.gov.vn) on Wednesday.
"In the context inflation is being kept at a low level, in
order to support exports in the last six months, the State Bank
proactively adjusts the exchange rate," the central bank said.
Dollar/dong transactions can move in a band of plus or minus
1 percent around a midpoint rate set daily by the central bank.
With the new midpoint taking effect on Thursday, that means
within a range of 21,034 to 21,458 dong per dollar.
The central bank has kept the mid-point rate unchanged at
21,036 since June 28 last year.
The biggest devaluation in recent years came when the value
of the inconvertible dong was lowered on Feb 11, 2011 by 8.5
percent against the dollar, to counter a widening gap between
official and black market rates.
In the first months of 2014, Vietnam's monetary and foreign
exchange markets remained stable, with a trade surplus of $1.6
billion recorded in the first five months and a surplus of more
than $10 billion in the country's balance of payments, the
central bank said in the statement.
In recent weeks, banks have been quoting the dong against
the dollar near its floor of 21,246 on the interbank market. The
dollar has also been rising on the black market.
In early June, Governor Nguyen Van Binh had to reassure the
market that the dong's weakening was for psychological reasons
alone, partly because of tension with neighbouring China, with
which Vietnam recorded two-way trade of $50 billion last year.
The two countries have been embroiled in a bitter dispute
since early May, when China moved a $1 billion oil rig into a
stretch of the South China Sea claimed by both communist
nations. Talks between senior Chinese and Vietnamese officials
made little progress on Wednesday.
SBV Governor Binh reiterated a policy mentioned at the start
of 2014 that the central bank would keep any exchange rate
adjustment within 2 percent this year.
"After adjusting the exchange rate, the State Bank will
ensure to implement measures and policy instruments in a
synchronised way to stabilise the exchange rate and the foreign
exchange market on the new rate basis," said the statement on
Wednesday.
