By Lien Hoang and Mai Nguyen
| HO CHI MINH CITY/HANOI
HO CHI MINH CITY/HANOI Jan 28 Nguyen Nam owns
an engineering services firm in Ho Chi Minh City that pays no
taxes nor any salaries. The flip side is it earns no revenue
either.
Nam calls it a "zombie", a familiar term in communist
Vietnam, where the government's priority of luring foreign
multinationals and resuscitating its own inefficient firms has
left small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in dire straits.
Small enterprises are a vital link in Vietnam's aspirations
to become a global manufacturing dynamo as the country gears up
to sign a slew of international trade deals, but many of these
firms are uncompetitive, poorly managed and sunken by debt.
A record 67,800 companies were shut last year - 60,737 in
2013 and 54,277 in 2012 - in an astonishing run of closures.
"It's really a waste," said Nam, 34, who laid off staff as
margins shrank. "It hurt, because it's like...your own child and
if you find it dying, you'll feel very sad about that. That's
exactly what I felt."
SMEs make up nine-tenths of local companies, but firms such
as Nam's, survive only in name, accounting for millions of
dollars in unpaid loans and taxes.
It's a headache for the state, which injected stimulus of $9
billion to rescue firms in 2009, with limited success. Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has said Vietnam's half-million
companies are too few and too weak to compete, even at home.
GLOBAL CHALLENGE LOOMS
Vietnam is climbing out of a half-decade slowdown but
manufacturing and exports of the $184 billion economy are
largely driven by multinationals and state-owned energy and
textile firms.
Supportive industries are woefully weak and few firms have
the capital or expertise to join a supply chain for resident
giants such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG
Electronics Inc Microsoft Corp and Intel
Corp.
Such weaknesses could expose Vietnam as it braces for an
influx of investment once a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is
agreed that will slash tariffs among 12 countries worth 40
percent of global GDP, including Japan and the United States.
A European Union trade deal and an integrated Southeast
Asian market coming soon are also putting Vietnam on the radar
of investors drawn by tariff perks, infrastructure improvements,
cheap labour, tax breaks and political stability.
However, the government has a lot more to do to win over
foreign firms, which have invested an average $11.3 billion a
year since 2010.
Most still import raw materials and can't find good local
suppliers, such as Samsung, which has $11.2 billion of pledged
investment in Vietnam but uses its firms only for packaging.
"SMEs' limited knowledge of the market become even more
limited amid deeper integration," said former central bank
governor Cao Si Kiem, now chairman of Vietnam's SME association.
That strain is showing in the $138 billion retail market,
where weak spending has hurt local shops, compounded by
expansion of operators keen to exploit the fast-swelling middle
class, among them Aeon Co Ltd, Robinson Department
Store and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd.
BRIBES FOR BORROWING
Shunned by banks, saddled themselves with bad debt ratios
that are among Asia's highest from careless lending, many SMEs
are stuck in a credit trap.
What irks business owners is that SOEs, notorious for graft
and wastefulness, account for half of Vietnam's credit and many
non-performing loans but still get preferential treatment.
Nguyen Son has a publishing firm in Ho Chi Minh City that
has published nothing since 2011. He says he paid a bribe to get
a loan - with interest at more than 20 percent.
"For ordinary people like me, it's very difficult, but for
big businessmen with support from authorities, from politicians,
it's easy," he said.
To be sure, a government paper last month outlined plans to
improve domestic competitiveness, "with a socialist
orientation". It said bad loans would be settled, local goods
promoted, procedures simplified and SMEs given better credit
access. However, it did not say how the aims would be achieved.
There are scattered signs of hope though. Vietnam's textile
factories are punching above their weight and could eclipse
China in TPP markets. Last year, it shipped $31 billion of
garments and footwear, including a tenth of the world's shoes.
And as firms close in their droves, new ones are also
setting up - 74,842 last year and 76,955 in 2013.
Key to their survival, according to former government
adviser Le Dang Doanh, is a shift in the state's priorities to
building a domestic business bedrock.
"We're excessively chasing after foreign firms...we can't
industrialise on the basis of foreign firms. We cannot say our
brand is Samsung," Doanh said.
"Vietnamese firms will have to reform and change direction
very strongly."
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)