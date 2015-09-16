HANOI, Sept 16 Vietnam has allowed unlisted
state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to issue shares in larger chunks
to try to attract investors and breathe life into a vaunted
state sector selloff that is lagging far behind schedule.
Vietnam's communist government wants to reduce its stakes in
SOEs, many of which have low profitability and high levels of
bad debt. Its "equitisation" programme aims to raise capital,
restructure inefficient firms and bring in strategic partners to
make them more competitive.
The government divested only about 13 percent of the almost
$1 billion worth of shares it hoped to sell this year, as of
June, by which it had completed equitisation of only 61 of the
289 firms targeted.
The new rules, reported on Wednesday on the government's
news website, allow firms to apply to buy stakes of 25 percent
or higher in state-owned companies, without having to publicise
bids that could turn out to be unsuccessful.
Those sales would also take place on a stock exchange,
ensuring greater transparency.
The sales so far have drawn little interest from foreign
investors, much to do with the small stakes on offer, the state
keeping sizable controls and concern about vested interests.
The initial public offering last year of flag carrier
Vietnam Airlines, one of the country's best-known SOEs, raised
just $51 million from local investors and saw barely any foreign
bids for a stake of just 3.47 percent.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty and Alison
Williams)