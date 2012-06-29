HANOI, June 29 Vietnam's economic indicators .

* Updated CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES

*June 29 June 29, 2011 Dec 29, 2011 Dollar/dong 20,828 20,618 20,828 The VN Index 422.37 434.60 350.51

_________________2012_____________ ____2011_____ DONG *June 11 May 28 May 8 Apr 11 Mar 13 Oct 10 Oct 1 Deposit ceiling #2&9 3&11 4&12 5&13 6&14 Base rate 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 Discount rate 9.0 10.0 11.0 12.0 13.0 Refinance rate 11.0 12.0 13.0 14.0 15.0 Lending rate ~13.0 14.0 15.0 NOTES: # 2 pct is for non-term and those shorter than one month 9 pct is applied for deposits with terms of one to 12 months ~ short-term, for agriculture, export, supporting industries DOLLAR June 1 Apr 13 Deposit ceiling 2.0 3.0

GDP, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 5.89 6.78 5.38 6.18 8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79 ______2012______ _______2011________ _______2010________ *H1 *Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 4.38 4.66 4.0 6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57 7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 18.58 9.19 6.88 22.97 8.3 6.6 8.4 9.5 3.0 4.0 0.8 -0.6 _________________2012_______________ ___________2011__________

*Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug y/y 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.3 18.1 19.83 21.6 22.4 23.0 m/m -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.0 0.53 0.39 0.4 0.8 0.9 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average.

Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.

RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 20.0 24.2 24.5 18.6 31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3

*H1 2012 H1 2011 H1 2010

19.5 22.6 26.7

TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar *2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 -10.88 -9.84 -12.61 -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12 _____________2012__________________ ________2011___________

*June *May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul EXP 9.75 9.7 8.962 9.48 8.30 7.1 8.9 8.8 8.4 7.9 9.2 9.3 IMP 9.90 10.2 8.959 9.05 8.58 6.9 9.6 9.4 9.1 9.4 9.6 8.2 BAL-0.15 -0.5+0.003+0.43 -0.28 +0.2 -0.7-0.6-0.7-1.5-0.4+1.1 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)

INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y

2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Target 14.7 14.0 7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6

____________2012____________ _____________2011____________ IIP *Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul June

8.0 6.8 7.5 6.5 22.1 -2.4 7.5 8.1 5.3 12.0 5.8 9.6 12.7 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011. SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank

FORECASTS/TARGETS GDP, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 6.0-6.5 5.89 6.78 5.38 - ADB 5.7 5.9 6.8 5.3 - IMF 5.6 5.9 6.8 5.3 - World Bank 5.7 5.8 6.8 5.3 (GDP rose 7 percent annually in 2006-2010, vs. the average 7.51 percent in 2001-2005. The government's annual growth target is 6.5-7 percent for 2011-2015) CPI, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 9.0 18.58 9.19 6.88 - ADB 9.5 18.6 9.2 6.9 - IMF 12.6 18.7 9.2 6.7 - World Bank 9.5 18.1 11.8 6.5 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates) MONEY AND CREDIT 2012 2011 2010 2009 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16 12.37 23.0 28.67 - IMF 19.8 20.3 33.3 29.0 - Change vs Dec '11 May Apr Mar Feb Jan

4.47 1.55 1.06 3.05 0.74 CREDIT, pct - C.bank/Govt 15-17.0 14.41 27.65 37.73 - IMF 15.1 19.2 32.4 39.6 - Change vs Dec '11 *Apr Mar Feb Jan

-0.59 -1.96 -2.51 -0.79

*Apr 2012 Dec 2011 - Value (trln dong) 2,617.3 2,632.8 DEPOSIT, pct - Central bank 27.2 26.98 - Change vs Dec '11 May Mar Feb Jan

5.42 1.39 -0.62 -3.29 BAD DEBT, pct of loans 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Govt/c.bank *4.14 3.06 2.16 2.03 Note: * At the end of April, 2012. EXPORT GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 13.0 34.2 25.5 -8.9 - IMF 16.9 14.5 -8.9 - World Bank 14.0 34.2 26.4 -8.9 IMPORT GROWTH, pct - Government/GSO 25.9 20.1 -14.7 - IMF 14.3 16.2 -13.3 - World Bank 16.0 23.1 21.2 -13.3 - MOIT 14.6 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar - Government/MOIT *10.88 9.84 12.6 12.87 - World Bank 2.2 0.5 5.1 8.31 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government 13.0 6.8 14.0 7.6 - World Bank 7.0 6.8 9.3 7.1 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct - ADB -1.5 -4.4 -5.6 -7.7 - IMF -1.6 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 - World Bank -1.6 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars - Central bank/govt 12.5 10.0 8.4 6.24 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import - Central bank/govt 9.0 7.5 12.0 20.0 - World Bank 1.5 1.9 NOTE: Government estimates: for 2012 at the end of March, for 2011 as of the third quarter. FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar - Government/C.bank #16.0 - ADB (-gold) 17.0 13.8 12.4 14.1 - IMF (-gold) 22.0 14.0 12.4 14.1 - World Bank (+gold) 12.4 14.1 - Fitch (-gold) 16-17 NOTE: IMF: as of May 2011 and March 2010;

C.bank: as of Dec. 3, 2009;

Estimates by ADB and Fitch for 2012: as at March 31. FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar - Govt/Fin. Min 50.0 32.5 36.5 - World Bank 55.6 50.3 45.4 38.7 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct - Govt/Fin. Min 41.1 42.2 39.0 - IMF 38.3 39.5 - World Bank 41.1 41.0 43.8 41.6 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 11.0 11.0 11.0 10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45 ~ Government target MPI ($ bln) *H1 2012 H1 2011 New projects 4.76 6.31 Increased capital 1.62 4.63 Disbursement 5.4 5.30

2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 MPI (pledges) 15-16 11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89 World Bank (inflow) 7.3 *7.3 *7.1 6.9 9.3 6.6 2.4 2.00 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar Dec 11 Sept 11 Dec 10 June 10 Dec 09 June 09 Dec 08

7.0 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.6 5.7 4.6 POPULATION (mlns) 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 87.84 86.9 86.0 86.2 85.2 84.2 83.1 82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct 3.6 4.29 4.66 4.65 4.64 4.82 5.31 5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28

LONG-TERM CURRENCY RATINGS

2012 RATING OUTLOOK *S&P June 6 BB- (FC), BB-(LC) Stable Fitch May 11 B+ (FC), B+ (LC) Stable

2010 RATING OUTLOOK Moody's (Dec 15) B1 (FC, dong bonds) Negative Moody's (Dec 15) B2 (FC deposit ceiling) Negative Moody's (Dec 15) Ba2 (LC bond, deposit ceiling) Negative

NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency.

To access the following, click on the codes in brackets: COUNTRY OVERVIEW EQUITY FIXED INCOME MONEY FX NEWS Vietnam (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)