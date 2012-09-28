(Updates with Moody's downgrade, credit growth)

HANOI, Sept 28 Vietnam's economic indicators .

* Updated CURRENCY/INTEREST RATES

*Sept 28 Sept 28, 2011 Dec 29, 2011 Dollar/dong 20,828 20,628 20,828 The VN Index 392.57 433.97 350.51

_________________2012____________________ __2011 DONG July 1 June 11 May 28 May 8 Apr 11 Mar 13 Oct 10 Deposit ceiling 2&9 #2&9 3&11 4&12 4&12 5&13 Base rate 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 9.0

Discount rate 8.0 9.0 10.0 11.0 11.0 12.0 13.0

Refinance rate 10.0 11.0 12.0 13.0 13.0 14.0 15.0

Lending rate ~13.0 ~13.0 14.0 15.0 NOTES: # 2 pct is for non-term and those shorter than one month 9 pct is applied for deposits with terms of one to 12 months ~ short-term, for agriculture, export, supporting industries DOLLAR June 1 Deposit ceiling 2.0

GDP, pct, y/y 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 5.89 6.78 5.38 6.18 8.48 8.17 8.44 7.79 7.34 7.08 6.89 6.79 _________2012________ _______2011________ _______2010________

Q3 H1 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 5.35 4.38 4.66 4.0 6.10 6.07 5.68 5.57 7.34 7.18 6.44 5.84

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 18.58 9.19 6.88 22.97 8.3 6.6 8.4 9.5 3.0 4.0 0.8 -0.6 ________________________2012______________________ ___2011___

Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov y/y 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.1 16.4 17.3 18.1 19.8 m/m 2.20 0.63-0.29-0.26 0.18 0.05 0.2 1.4 1.0 0.5 0.4 NOTE: Annual inflation rates between 2007 and 2011 are average.

Those in 2000-2006 were annual rates in December.

RETAILS SALES, pct, y/y 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 20.0 24.2 24.5 18.6 31.0 23.3 20.9 20.5 19.4 18.8 14.5 11.3 Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011 Jan-Sept 2010

17.3 22.8 25.4

TRADE ACCOUNT, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 -5.5 -9.84 -12.61 -12.87 -18.0 -14.1 -5.06 -4.31 -5.48 -5.12 _______________________2012_______________________ ____2011___

Sep Aug Jul Jun May April Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Sep EXP 9.7 10.31 10.2 9.9 9.7 8.962 9.48 8.30 7.1 8.9 8.8 7.9 IMP 9.8 10.26 9.6 9.5 10.2 8.959 9.05 8.58 6.9 9.6 9.4 9.4 BAL-0.1 -0.05 +0.6+0.4 -0.5 +0.003+0.43 -0.28 +0.2 -0.7-0.6-1.5 (Figures for the latest month are rounded-up estimates)

INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct, y/y

2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 Target 14.7 14.0 7.6 14.6 17.1 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.8 14.8 14.6

____________________2012________________ ______2011_______ IIP Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep

9.7 4.4 6.1 8.0 6.8 7.5 6.5 22.1 -2.4 7.5 8.1 5.3 12.0 Note: IIP: Index of industrial production, used from June 2011. SOURCES: the government, General Statistics Office, c.bank

FORECASTS/TARGETS GDP, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 5.5 5.89 6.78 5.38 - ADB 5.7 5.9 6.8 5.3 - IMF 6.2 5.9 6.8 5.3 - World Bank 5.7 5.8 6.8 5.3 (The target for 2011-2015 is 6.5-7 percent/year, after growth of 7 percent/year in 2006-2010 and 7.51 percent in 2001-2005) CPI, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO *8.0 18.58 9.19 6.88 - ADB 9.5 18.6 9.2 6.9 - IMF 10.8 18.7 9.2 6.7 - World Bank 9.5 18.1 11.8 6.5 (Data from GSO, ADB and IMF are the average rates) MONEY AND CREDIT 2012 2011 2010 2009 MONEY SUPPLY (M2) pct 14-16 12.37 23.0 28.67 - IMF 21.6 12.1 33.3 29.0 - Change vs Dec '11 Aug July June *May Apr Mar Feb Jan

10.3 8.58 6.84 3.88 1.55 1.06 3.05 0.74 CREDIT, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - C.bank/Govt 15-17.0 14.41 27.65 37.73 - IMF 16.8 14.3 32.4 39.6 - Change vs Dec '11 *Sep Aug July June *May Apr Mar Feb

2.35 1.4 0.57 0.76 0.38-0.59-1.96-2.51

May 12 - Value (trln dong) 2,855.4 DEPOSIT, pct 2012 2011 2010 - Central bank 27.2 26.98 - Change vs Dec '11 Aug July June May Mar Feb Jan

11.23 9.39 6.49 5.42 1.39 -0.62 -3.29 BAD DEBT, pct of loans May April Mar 2011 2010 - Govt/c.bank #4.47 4.14 8.6 3.07 2.16 Note: # At the end of May 2012. EXPORT GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government/GSO 13.0 34.2 25.5 -8.9 - IMF 16.9 14.5 -8.9 - World Bank 14.0 34.2 26.4 -8.9 IMPORT GROWTH, pct - Government/GSO 25.9 20.1 -14.7 - IMF 14.3 16.2 -13.3 - World Bank 16.0 23.1 21.2 -13.3 - MOIT 14.6 TRADE DEFICIT, in billions of dollar - Government/MOIT 5.5 9.84 12.6 12.87 - World Bank 2.2 0.5 5.1 8.31 (MOIT: the Ministry of Industry and Trade) INDUSTRIAL GROWTH, pct 2012 2011 2010 2009 - Government 13.0 6.8 14.0 7.6 - World Bank 7.0 6.8 9.3 7.1 CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE/GDP, pct - ADB -1.5 -4.4 -5.6 -7.7 - IMF -0.8 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 - World Bank -1.6 -0.5 -4.1 -6.6 OVERSEAS REMITTANCES, in billions of dollars - Central bank/govt 12.5 10.0 8.4 6.24 FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in weeks of import - Central bank/govt 10.0 7.5 12.0 20.0 - World Bank 1.5 1.9 NOTE: Government estimates: for 2012 at the end of June, for

2011 as of the third quarter. FOREIGN CURRENCY RESERVES, in billions of dollar - Government/C.bank 19.0 *9.0 #16.0 - ADB (-gold) 17.0 13.8 12.4 14.1 - IMF (-gold) 19.0 13.5 12.4 14.1 - World Bank (+gold) 12.4 14.1 - Fitch (-gold) 16-17 NOTE: IMF: as of May 2011 and March 2010;

C.bank: as of June 2012 and Dec. 3, 2009;

Estimates by ADB and Fitch for 2012: as at March 31. FOREIGN DEBT, in billions of dollar - Govt/Fin. Min 50.0 32.5 36.5 - World Bank 55.6 50.3 45.4 38.7 FOREIGN DEBT/GDP, pct - Govt/Fin. Min 41.1 42.2 39.0 - IMF 38.3 39.5 - World Bank 41.1 41.0 43.8 41.6 FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT INFLOW, in billions of dollar 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 10.0 11.0 11.0 10.0 11.5 8.03 3.96 3.31 2.85 2.65 2.59 2.45 ~ Government target MPI ($ bln) Jan-Sept 12 Jan-Sept 11 New projects 6.11 10.02 Increased capital 3.42 3.19 Disbursement 8.10 8.20

2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 MPI (pledges) 15-16 11.6 17.8 21.5 66.5 20.3 10.2 5.89 World Bank (inflow) 7.3 7.3 7.1 6.9 9.3 6.6 2.4 2.00 FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT, in billions of dollar July 12 Dec 11 Sept 11 Dec 10 June 10 Dec 09 June 09

6.7 7.0 7.0 6.2 7.0 6.6 5.7 POPULATION (mlns) 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 87.84 86.9 86.0 86.2 85.2 84.2 83.1 82.0 80.9 79.7 78.7 URBAN UNEMPLOYMENT, pct 3.6 4.29 4.66 4.65 4.64 4.82 5.31 5.60 5.78 6.01 6.28

LONG-TERM RATINGS

2012 FC LC OUTLOOK Moody's Sept 28 *B2 B2 (bonds) *Stable - Country ceiling B1 Ba2 - Bank deposit ceiling *B3 Ba2 S&P June 6 BB- BB- Stable Fitch May 11 B+ B+ Stable

NOTE: FC: foreign currency; LC: local currency.

