HANOI, Dec 29 Vietnam's index of
industrial production (IIP) for December rose an estimated 7.5
percent from the same month last year, slowing from 8.1 percent
last month, the government said on Thursday.
The General Statistics Office (GSO) estimated the index for
the whole of 2011 rose 6.8 percent from last year, after an
annual pace of 6.9 percent in the first 11 months.
In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous
industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave
no value for industrial output.
VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
(percentage change from a year earlier)
Dec 11 Jan-Dec 11 Nov 11 Jan-Nov 11
Overall 7.5 6.8 8.1 6.9
Mining industry -0.3 -0.1 2.2 -0.2
Processing industry 10.3 9.5 10.6 9.8
*Utilities 12.5 10.0 9.3 9.6
* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)