HANOI, Dec 29 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) for December rose an estimated 7.5 percent from the same month last year, slowing from 8.1 percent last month, the government said on Thursday. The General Statistics Office (GSO) estimated the index for the whole of 2011 rose 6.8 percent from last year, after an annual pace of 6.9 percent in the first 11 months. In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) Dec 11 Jan-Dec 11 Nov 11 Jan-Nov 11 Overall 7.5 6.8 8.1 6.9 Mining industry -0.3 -0.1 2.2 -0.2 Processing industry 10.3 9.5 10.6 9.8 *Utilities 12.5 10.0 9.3 9.6 * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Ruwitch)