HANOI, Feb 2 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) for January slipped an estimated 2.4 percent from the same month last year, slowing from an increase of 7.5 percent last month, the government said on Thursday. In June 2011, the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan-Dec 11 Overall -2.4 7.5 6.8 Mining industry 0.5 -0.3 -0.1 Processing industry -4.2 10.3 9.5 *Utilities 1.2 12.5 10.0 * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by John Ruwitch)