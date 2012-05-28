HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 6.8 percent in May from the same month last year, slowing from an annual rise of 7.5 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Monday. The index for the January-May period rose 4.2 percent from a year ago, the office said in a monthly report. In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) May 12 Jan-May 12 April 2012 Overall 6.8 4.2 7.5 Mining industry 0.8 2.1 1.7 Processing industry 8.8 3.8 9.3 Utilities* 11.9 14.3 14.3 * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)