HANOI, June 29 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) rose an estimated 8.0 percent in June from the same month last year, escalating from an annual rise of 6.8 percent last month, the General Statistics Office said on Friday. The index for the January-June period rose 4.5 percent from a year ago, the office said in a monthly report. In June 2011, the ministry-run General Statistics Office started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output. VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION (percentage change from a year earlier) June 12 Jan-June 12 May 2012 Overall 8.0 4.5 6.8 Mining industry 10.8 3.0 0.8 Processing industry 7.0 4.0 8.8 Utilities* 12.9 14.2 11.9 * Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)