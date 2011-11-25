HANOI Nov 25 Vietnam's index of industrial production (IIP) for November is estimated to have risen 8.1 percent from a year ago, accelerating from 5.3 percent last month, the government said on Friday.

The General Statistics Office estimated the index for the January-November period rose 6.9 percent from the same period last year, against an annual pace of 7.0 percent in the first 10 months.

In June the GSO started using the IIP in place of a previous industrial output index that used 1994 prices as a base. It gave no value for industrial output.

VIETNAM'S INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

(percentage change from a year earlier)

Nov 11 Jan-Nov 11 Oct 11 Jan-Oct 11

Overall 8.1 6.9 5.3 7.0

Mining industry 2.2 -0.2 -6.2 -0.7

Processing industry 10.6 9.8 10.3 10.2

*Utilities 9.3 9.6 6.9 9.4

* Utilities refers to the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Alan Raybould)