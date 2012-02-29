(Corrects the 11.7 percent growth in second paragraph as that
of utilities, not of the mining industry, following official
correction from the Planning and Investment Ministry)
HANOI, Feb 29 Vietnam's index of
industrial production for February jumped an estimated 22.1
percent from the same month last year, after an annual fall of
2.4 percent last month, the Planning and Investment Ministry
said.
For the January-February period the index rose 3.9 percent
from the same period last year, led by an annual 11.7 percent
expansion of utilities industries, the ministry said.
Utilities refers to the production and distribution of
electricity, gas and water.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Michael Urquhart)