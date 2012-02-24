* Feb annual inflation at 16.44 pct * Feb monthly CPI rises 1.37 pct * Food prices jumps 13.97 pct y/y HANOI, Feb 24 Vietnam's February consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Friday: KEY DATA (CPI) *Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May y/y 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 22.16 20.82 19.78 m/m 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36 0.82 0.93 1.17 1.09 2.21 * Updated today DATA BREAKDOWN (# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier, unless stated otherwise) Feb 12 Jan 12 Feb 11 Change from year earlier 16.44 17.27 12.31 Change from previous month 1.37 1.00 2.09 Index# 140.76 138.86 120.89 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 21.19 23.02 17.23 -- Food (8.18) 13.97 16.16 13.95 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 23.57 25.73 19.17 -- Eating out (7.40) 21.77 22.35 14.75 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 8.94 10.33 10.00 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 12.15 13.07 8.98 ~Housing, construction material (10.01) 19.65 17.73 14.33 Household appliances (8.65) 9.71 9.96 6.49 Medicine, health care (5.61) 5.69 5.70 4.13 Transport (8.87) 17.94 18.86 3.59 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -2.23 -2.08 -4.69 Education (5.72) 16.10 17.05 23.45 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83) 7.67 8.44 5.53 Other goods and services (3.34) 12.11 12.63 9.26 NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material. Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau and Ho Binh Minh)