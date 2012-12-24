* Dec monthly CPI rises 0.27 pct
* Full-year average inflation at 9.21 pct y/y
* Dec food prices down 5.66 pct y/y
HANOI, Dec 24 Vietnam's December consumer price
index released by the government's General Statistics Office on
Monday:
KEY DATA (CPI)
*Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April March
y/y 6.81 7.08 7.00 6.48 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15
m/m 0.27 0.47 0.85 2.20 0.63 -0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16
* Updated today
DATA BREAKDOWN
(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,
unless stated otherwise)
Dec 12 Nov 12 Dec 11
Change from year earlier 6.81 7.08 18.13
Change from previous month 0.27 0.47 0.53
Index# 146.84 146.44 137.48
Food, food and drink services (39.93) 1.01 1.42 24.80
-- Food (8.18) -5.66 -4.47 18.98
-- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.95 1.16 27.38
-- Eating out (7.40) 8.81 8.99 23.37
Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 4.67 4.85 10.87
Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.08 8.74 12.90
~Housing, construction material(10.01) 9.18 9.57 17.29
Household appliances (8.65) 6.16 6.25 9.76
Medicine, health care (5.61) 45.23 45.38 5.81
Transport (8.87) 6.76 7.39 19.04
Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.35 -0.42 -2.13
Education (5.72) 16.97 16.92 20.41
Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.97 4.98 8.06
Other goods and services (3.34) 9.80 9.68 12.68
NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and
building material.
Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General
Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items,
from 495 previously.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)