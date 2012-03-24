* March annual inflation at 14.15 pct * March monthly CPI rises 0.16 pct * Food prices up 10.19 pct y/y HANOI, March 24 Vietnam's March consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Saturday: KEY DATA (CPI) *March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June y/y 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 23.02 22.16 20.82 m/m 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36 0.82 0.93 1.17 1.09 * Updated today DATA BREAKDOWN (# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier, unless stated otherwise) March 12 Feb 12 March 11 Change from year earlier 14.15 16.44 13.89 Change from previous month 0.16 1.37 2.17 Index# 140.98 140.76 123.51 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 17.85 21.19 18.33 -- Food (8.18) 10.19 13.97 17.49 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 20.14 23.57 19.25 -- Eating out (7.40) 19.36 21.77 16.23 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 8.17 8.94 10.79 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 11.49 12.15 9.90 ~Housing, construction material (10.01) 18.08 19.65 16.91 Household appliances (8.65) 8.99 9.71 7.37 Medicine, health care (5.61) 5.45 5.69 4.51 Transport (8.87) 11.74 17.94 9.51 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -2.27 -2.23 -4.48 Education (5.72) 16.34 16.10 24.33 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83) 7.01 7.67 6.03 Other goods and services (3.34) 11.06 12.11 10.16 NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material. Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)