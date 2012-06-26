(Repeating item transmitted on Sunday) * June annual inflation at 6.9 pct * June annual inflation lowest since December 2009 * June monthly CPI drops 0.26 pct, first fall since March 2009 * Food prices up 2.17 pct y/y HANOI, June 24 Vietnam's June consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Sunday: KEY DATA (CPI) *June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept y/y 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83 21.59 22.42 m/m -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39 0.36 0.82 * Updated today DATA BREAKDOWN (# Base 100 = year 2009; Percent change from year earlier, unless stated otherwise) June 12 May 12 June 11 Change from year earlier 6.90 8.34 20.82 Change from previous month -0.26 0.18 1.09 Index# 140.94 141.31 131.85 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 6.30 8.45 30.15 -- Food (8.18) 2.17 3.31 28.02 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 5.69 8.64 33.25 -- Eating out (7.40) 13.14 13.77 22.76 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 6.32 6.78 12.32 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.68 9.68 12.57 ~Housing, construction material(10.01) 6.18 8.09 21.74 Household appliances (8.65) 7.37 7.64 9.25 Medicine, health care (5.61) 3.95 3.73 6.27 Transport (8.87) 4.61 6.77 20.26 Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.64 -0.63 -6.43 Education (5.72) 17.25 17.68 25.24 Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.56 5.65 8.14 Other goods and services (3.34) 10.91 11.47 12.15 NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material. Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. CONTEXT The World Bank has cut its forecast of Vietnam's 2012 inflation to 9.5 percent from a previous estimate of 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)