HANOI Oct 20 Vietnam's economy is expected to expand 5.8 percent in 2014, in line with a government target and faster than last year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country is expected to keep annual inflation at a rate below 5 percent, or about 2 percentage points below a government target, Dung told the National Assembly in its opening session broadcast nationwide.

After growing 5.42 percent in 2013, Vietnam's economy has been expanding faster this year, with the third quarter's annualised growth quickening to 6.19 percent, from 5.42 percent in the second quarter and 5.09 percent in the first three months, government data show.

The September's consumer price index rose 2.25 percent from December 2013, the slowest year-to-date pace in a decade, Dung said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Michael Perry)