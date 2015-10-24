* Oct annual inflation flat vs Oct 2014 * Flat inflation is 2nd month in a row * Oct food prices fall 2.14 pct y/y * Jan-Oct average inflation at 0.67 pct y/y HANOI, Oct 24 Vietnam's October consumer price index released by the government's General Statistics Office on Saturday: KEY DATA (CPI) 2015 *Oct Sept Aug July June May April Mar Feb Jan y/y 0.00 0.00 0.61 0.90 1.00 0.95 0.99 0.93 0.34 0.94 m/m 0.11 -0.21 -0.07 0.13 0.35 0.16 0.14 0.15 -0.05 -0.20 Core inflation 2015 *Oct Sept Aug July June May April y/y 1.82 1.87 1.98 2.04 2.01 2.1 2.2 m/m 0.06 0.06 0.10 0.13 0.13 0.14 0.07 * Updated DATA BREAKDOWN (# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier, unless stated otherwise) Oct 15 Sept 15 Oct 14 Change from year earlier 0.00 0.00 3.23 Change from previous month 0.11 -0.21 0.11 Index# 159.37 159.20 159.38 Food, food and drink services (39.93) 0.81 0.67 3.70 -- Food (8.18) -2.14 -1.78 3.59 -- Foodstuff (24.45) 1.30 0.97 3.86 -- Eating out (7.40) 1.87 1.93 3.39 Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 2.03 1.98 3.40 Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 3.20 3.19 3.84 ~Housing, construction material (10.01) -1.60 -1.67 2.50 Household appliances (8.65) 1.78 1.89 2.63 Medicine, health care (5.61) 1.67 2.20 2.33 Transport (8.87) -12.29 -13.14 -0.37 Posts and telecoms (2.73) 0.43 0.43 -0.44 Education (5.72) 2.38 3.67 8.31 Culture, entertainment, tourism (3.83) 1.68 1.76 1.93 Other goods and services (3.34) 2.65 2.72 3.04 NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and building material. Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items, from 495 previously. CONTEXT Inflation would be at 2 percent this year and kept below 5 percent in 2016, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung told the National Assembly on Oct. 20. In September the Asian Development Bank trimmed its forecast of Vietnam's annual inflation this year to 0.9 percent, down 1.6 percentage point from its earlier projection, while the World Bank forecast it at 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)