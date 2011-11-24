* Nov CPI +19.83 pct y/y, +0.39 pct m/m
* Food prices jump 22.82 pct y/y
* Jan-Nov average CPI up 18.62 pct y/y
* Y/Y inflation falls below 20 pct first time since June
HANOI, Nov 24 Vietnam's annual inflation
in November was 19.83 percent, the lowest rise since June, while
the monthly inflation pace has quickened slightly, hurt by
higher food prices.
The consumer price index (CPI) in November rose 0.39 percent
from October, faster than the monthly increase of 0.36 percent
between September and October, the General Statistics Office
said in its monthly report.
The annual inflation rate this month in Vietnam, which has
been battling one of Asia's highest prices, fell below 20
percent for the first time since June, when it stood at 20.82
percent. The highest touched was 28.32 percent in August of
2008.
Vietnam has been trying to keep annual inflation this year
at 18-18.5 percent, with bank loans expected to grow 12-13
percent, Central Bank Governor Nguyen Van Binh said on Monday.
Credit growth slowed to 27.65 percent last year from 37.7
percent in 2009 and 53.8 percent in 2007, according to central
bank data.
Food prices this month rose an estimated 3.25 percent from
October, more than twice the monthly growth of 1.27 percent
between last month and September.
The central bank has planned an annual credit growth of
15-17 percent for 2012, which will help facilitate an economic
growth of 6.0-6.5 percent, Binh said.
"Vietnam's stabilisation gains remain fragile and any
premature loosening of policy will risk repeating the recent
pattern of recurring instability," the World Bank said in its
East Asia and Pacific Economic Update 2011 report on Tuesday.
It forecast Vietnam's inflation rate to hit 19 percent this
year, slightly above government estimates.
Inflation could ease to 10.5 percent in 2012, the World Bank
said.
