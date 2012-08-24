* Aug annual inflation at 5.04 pct
* Aug annual inflation lowest since Dec 2009
* Aug CPI rises 0.63 pct vs July
* Food prices up 0.64 pct y/y
HANOI, Aug 24 Vietnam's August consumer price
index released by the government's General Statistics Office on
Friday:
KEY DATA (CPI)
*Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov
y/y 5.04 5.35 6.90 8.34 10.54 14.15 16.44 17.27 18.13 19.83
m/m 0.63-0.29 -0.26 0.18 0.05 0.16 1.37 1.00 0.53 0.39
* Updated today
DATA BREAKDOWN
(# Base 100 = 2009; Percentage change from year earlier,
unless stated otherwise)
Aug 12 July 12 Aug 11
Change from year earlier 5.04 5.35 23.02
Change from previous month 0.63 -0.29 0.93
Index# 141.42 140.53 134.63
Food, food and drink services (39.93) 2.04 3.60 34.06
-- Food (8.18) 0.64 1.54 27.87
-- Foodstuff (24.45) 0.13 1.95 38.81
-- Eating out (7.40) 10.37 11.73 25.84
Beverages, tobacco (4.03) 5.68 6.00 12.82
Garments, hats, footwear (7.28) 9.13 9.37 13.33
~Housing, construction material(10.01) 6.00 4.82 23.76
Household appliances (8.65) 6.97 7.14 9.64
Medicine, health care (5.61) 12.55 7.01 6.29
Transport (8.87) 2.38 1.51 21.52
Posts and telecoms (2.73) -0.65 -0.70 -1.98
Education (5.72) 16.32 17.07 25.23
Culture, entertainment, tourism(3.83) 4.96 4.33 8.56
Other goods and services (3.34) 10.16 10.81 13.29
NOTES: ~ including rent; electricity, water, fuel and
building material.
Brackets show the weighting of each item in the General
Statistics Office's price basket, expanded to cover 573 items,
from 495 previously.
CONTEXT
Vietnam is capable of keeping the annual inflation this year
at 6-7 percent, well below the government's target of 9 percent,
the central bank governor said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the World Bank cut its forecast for 2012 inflation
to 9.5 percent from 10.5 percent.
(Reporting Ho Binh Minh and Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau)