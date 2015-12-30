HANOI Dec 30 The Vietnamese government has
published a list of 17 business sectors that are open to foreign
investors, with some conditions, in a bid to improve the
investment environment following this year's record inflow of
foreign capital.
Until now, Vietnam - often criticised for a lack of
transparency in investment regulations - had not fully specified
the conditions applied for foreign investors after having eased
the foreign ownership cap in many listed firms.
The list includes real estate and providing services in
tourism, entertainment, computing, research and development,
information, leasing, transportation, construction, health care
and trading, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Foreign
Investment Department said on its website (dautunuocngoai.gov).
The conditions include a foreign ownership ratio, the form
and scope of investment, Vietnamese partners and other
conditions subjects to international treaties on investment, the
department said in a note attached to the list seen on
Wednesday.
Based on government data, Vietnam received an estimated
$14.5 billion in foreign investment disbursements in 2015, a
record and 17.4 percent up from the previous year.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)