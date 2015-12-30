* Details on ownership ratios, scopes of investment
* New clarity on telecoms, healthcare, shipping investments
* Bureaucracy, vague rules problematic in Vietnam
* FDI tipped to increase after record year
(Recasts, adds details, comment)
By Ho Binh Minh and My Pham
HANOI, Dec 30 Vietnam has issued detailed
regulations for foreign investors in 17 business sectors in a
drive to improve the investment climate of a fast-growing
country blighted by bureaucracy, but now seeing record inflows
of foreign capital.
The new list of sectors specifies foreign investment ratios,
the scope of investments and compliance with international trade
rules and could help reassure businesses hesitant about setting
up in the communist country due to its notorious paperwork,
ambiguity and web of regulations and restrictions.
Despite expediting protracted reforms this year, including
the opening of dozens of off-limit sectors and easing foreign
ownership caps on equities, many potential investors have been
waiting for Vietnam to put flesh on the bones of much of its new
legislation.
The list includes real estate and providing services in
tourism, entertainment, computing, research and development,
information, leasing, transportation, construction, healthcare
and trading, the Foreign Investment Department said on its
website (dautunuocngoai.gov).
Vietnam has seen a record rush of disbursed foreign
investment this year, worth an estimated $14.5 billion, up 17.4
percent from the previous year, though pledges have eased
slightly to $15.58 billion.
The bulk of that was into a swelling manufacturing sector
dominated by textiles, footwear and electronics production for
brands such as Samsung, Canon, Nike
, Mango and Lacoste, helped by the prospect of tax-free
exports under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and other
trade pacts.
Now clearer are 100 sub-class areas involving providing
services, production and trading open or closed to foreign
investors. The list did not, however, mention some areas
attractive to foreign firms, such as insurance and textiles.
Fields closed to foreigners include lotteries, radio and
television broadcasts, operations of flights and key airports
and national power transmission and regulation.
Foreign ownership ceilings in other businesses could vary
from 49 percent in ship navigation to 65 percent in providing
telecoms service without network infrastructure, or 70 percent
in leasing vessels and providing healthcare.
A report to the government published this week by the
National Financial Supervisory Commission predicted more
investment in 2016, including into equities and via mergers and
acquisitions. It gave no specific dollar estimates.
The government's think tank projected economic growth to
quicken to 6.7-6.8 percent in 2016, from 6.68 percent this year.
Nguyen Mai, president of Vietnam's Association of Foreign
Invested Enterprises, anticipated further FDI increases, aided
by the clarification of rules.
"The list will help improve the quality of foreign direct
investment," he added.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh and My Pham; Editing by Martin Petty
and Kim Coghill)