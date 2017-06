HANOI, June 5 Vietnam's total loans as of May 25 grew 6.53 percent from the end of 2016, deputy central bank governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on Monday.

Vietnam targets credit growth this year at 18 percent. For all of 2016, loans grew 18.25 percent, central bank data showed. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Richard Borsuk)