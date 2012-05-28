HANOI May 28 Vietnamese banks sitting on a
funds surplus should step up lending to the agricultural and
export sectors as well as part of the real estate market, Prime
Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said, after inflation this month eased
to single digit.
Despite a funds surplus, the banking system recorded
negative lending growth in the first five months of this year so
banks must boost lending to certain areas, Dung was quoted
saying by state-run Voice of Vietnam radio in a Monday
broadcast.
Vietnam's inflation rate has fallen below 10 percent for the
first time since October 2010, with prices in May rising 8.34
percent from a year earlier after an annual growth of 10.54
percent in April.
