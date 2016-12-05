HANOI Dec 5 Vietnam's banking sector credit is expected to grow an annual 18-20 percent this year, in line with the central bank's target and slightly faster than 17.26 percent growth in 2015, a central banker said on Monday.

"The credit growth is seen in line with the 18-20 percent target," Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference of government officials and businesses.

She said bank loans were accelerating in the final months of the year.

Annual credit growth has been picking up in recent months, rising to 14.57 percent as at Nov. 28 from 11.64 percent in September, based on central bank data. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)