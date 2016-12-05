HANOI Dec 5 Vietnam's banking sector credit is
expected to grow an annual 18-20 percent this year, in line with
the central bank's target and slightly faster than 17.26 percent
growth in 2015, a central banker said on Monday.
"The credit growth is seen in line with the 18-20 percent
target," Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi
Hong told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference of
government officials and businesses.
She said bank loans were accelerating in the final months of
the year.
Annual credit growth has been picking up in recent months,
rising to 14.57 percent as at Nov. 28 from 11.64 percent in
September, based on central bank data.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)