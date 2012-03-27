(Adds details, JP Morgan comments, rates, Q1 GDP growth)
HANOI, March 27 Vietnam's central bank may
remove a ceiling on deposit rates in June or July, a state-run
newspaper reported on Tuesday quoting the governor, a move that
could give banks more flexibility in raising funds as well as in
setting lending rates.
The State Bank of Vietnam also aims to cut the rate ceiling
by an average 1 percentage point each quarter or sooner if
liquidity improves and inflation continues to slow, Governor
Nguyen Van Binh told a government meeting on Sunday, according
to the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper report.
Inflation in March slowed to an annual rate of 14.15
percent, from 16.44 percent in February, and the consumer price
index for this month also rose just 0.16 percent from February,
the slowest increase in 20 months, government statistics show.
Earlier this month the central bank cut key rates on dong
loans and deposits by 1 percentage point, the first cuts in
nearly three years, and Binh was then quoted as saying
commercial lending rates could now fall, helping businesses.
The central bank currently caps interest rates on dong
deposits for one year or more at 13 percent, short-term deposits
at 5 percent and dollar deposits at 2 percent.
Commercial lending rates now stand at around 17-20 percent,
a level that analysts said has prevented investment and hindered
economic growth. With easing inflation and this month's rate
cuts, expectations are for lending rates to also ease, they say.
"If inflation continues to slow as expected and the
government does not lower the regulated savings deposit rate cap
of 13 percent too quickly, we forecast that real interest rates
should become positive next month," the bank JP Morgan said in a
report issued on Monday.
It projected Vietnam's annual inflation would slow to single
digits by May while full-year inflation would be 10.3 percent
for 2012 after a jump of 18.7 percent last year.
The country's economic growth in the first quarter slowed to
a three-year low of 4 percent as domestic demand weakened and
local industries grappled with high inventories.
The central bank on Thursday asked lenders to bring down
lending rates following cuts in major interest rates as the
government aims to ease the burden on businesses.
On Sunday Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and government
officials met to consult with more than 30 Vietnamese scientists
and economists on macro economic policies, especially those in
finance, monetary sectors.
Foreign media were not invited to the meeting.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)