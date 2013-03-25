HANOI, March 25 Vietnam's central bank will trim
the refinance rate by 1 percentage point to 8 percent and bring
down the discount rate by one point to 6 percent from March 26,
the bank said on Monday.
It has also requested lenders to reduce the cap on
short-term deposits in the local dong currency by 0.5 percentage
point to 7.5 percent, it said in a statement.
The cuts follow pledges by government to reduce rates and
give businesses more access to much-needed loans to try to
stimulate the country's troubled economy as banks grapple with
high levels of non-performing loans.
