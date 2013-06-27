HANOI, June 27 Vietnam will allow the mid-point rate to fall by 1 percent on the interbank markets to 21,036 dong per dollar as of Friday, from 20,828 dong per dollar now, the central bank said on Thursday, within market expectations.

"The adjustment is aimed at reflecting more accurately supply/demand on foreign currencies, contributing to stabilising the foreign exchange market," the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement while announcing the mid-point rate change.

Dollar/dong transactions can move in a band of +/- 1 percent around the mid point set daily by the central bank, or within a range of 20,826 and 21,246 dong per dollar. The current mid-point rate has been kept unchanged since Dec. 24, 2011. (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)