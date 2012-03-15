BRIEF-Real Estate Asset Management purchases land in UK for 5 mln dinars
* Purchases land for real estate development in UK for 5 million dinars
HANOI, March 15 Vietnam's central bank put dong funds at between 11.5 and 12.5 percent in several transactions conducted for the first time in open market operations on Thursday, compared with a reverse repo rate of 13 percent.
The State Bank of Vietnam applied the rates as it sold debt papers worth nearly 1.38 trillion dong ($66.3 million) to banks in sell-outright transactions, the data shows.
The central bank normally uses the reverse repo rate when buying debt papers from lenders to inject cash into the banking system.
The sell-outright transations were used on Thursday to withdraw cash left idle at commercial banks, a central bank official said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Chris Lewis)
DOHA, June 11 Qatar's official overseer of charities denied on Sunday that philanthropic groups in the country backed terrorism, days after U.S. President Donald Trump backed a move by some Arab states to pressure Doha over alleged militant financing.