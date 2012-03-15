HANOI, March 15 Vietnam's central bank put dong funds at between 11.5 and 12.5 percent in several transactions conducted for the first time in open market operations on Thursday, compared with a reverse repo rate of 13 percent.

The State Bank of Vietnam applied the rates as it sold debt papers worth nearly 1.38 trillion dong ($66.3 million) to banks in sell-outright transactions, the data shows.

The central bank normally uses the reverse repo rate when buying debt papers from lenders to inject cash into the banking system.

The sell-outright transations were used on Thursday to withdraw cash left idle at commercial banks, a central bank official said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Chris Lewis)