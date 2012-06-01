HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's central bank may cut the
ceiling rate on dong deposits by 2 percentage points to 9
percent later this year to help boost lending to facilitate
economic growth, a state-run newspaper said on Friday.
The downward adjustment would be the last in 2012, the
central bank was quoted by the ruling Communist Party-run Nhan
Dan (People) daily as telling bankers at a meeting on Thursday.
The central bank has cut the ceiling rate on dong deposits
three times so far this year, having lowered the highest rate
banks could pay depositors to 11 percent after inflation had
eased. The latest move had been in effect since Monday.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Paul Tait)