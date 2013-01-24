BRIEF-Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
HANOI Jan 24 Vietnam has cut the interest rate on dong loans used to support export activities to 10.2 percent per year from 11.4 percent previously, the central bank said on Thursday.
The new rate came into force as of Jan. 17, the State Bank of Vietnam web site (www.sbv.gov.vn) said in a statement, citing a Finance Ministry circular.
Vietnam aims to boost export revenues this year by 10 percent to around $126 billion, after an annual expansion of 18.2 percent in 2012 to $114.6 billion, the trade ministry has said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
HONG KONG, June 2 Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.