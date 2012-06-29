(Adds context, quote)
HANOI, June 29 Vietnam is cutting key policy
rates for the fifth time this year, the central bank said on
Friday, in a bid to stimulate the economy after the country
reported first-half growth that was significantly lower than a
year earlier.
The State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement it will bring
the refinance rate to 10 percent from 11 percent and also lower
the discount rate to 8 percent from 9 percent, effective July 1.
"This is the central bank's reactive move to the low GDP
growth in the second quarter," said Alan Pham, chief economist
of VinaCapital, a fund management firm in Ho Chin Minh City that
oversees assets at $1.6 billion.
Compared with a year earlier, Vietnam's gross domestic
product (GDP) grew at 4.38 percent in the first half of 2012.
The annual growth pace was 5.57 percent in the first six months
of 2011.
For the April-June quarter, the annual growth rate was 4.66
percent, compared with 5.67 percent growth a year earlier.
Last year, Vietnam had rapid inflation, which peaked at 23
percent in August compared with a year earlier. In May this
year, annual inflation fell below 10 percent. In June, Vietnam's
consumer price index shrank on a month-to-month basis for the
first time in more than three years, falling 0.26 percent from
May.
As price pressures have eased and the global economic
outlook worsened, the central bank has quickened its pace of
policy easing. It last cut rates on June 11.
At the end of 2011, the central bank's refinance rate was 15
percent while the discount rate was 13 percent.
