BRIEF-RMG Networks Holding files for offer up to 19.54 mln shares by selling shareholders
* Files for offer up to 19.54 million shares of co's common stock by selling securityholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HANOI, March 17 Vietnam's central bank will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now, state-run Voice of Vietnam radio said on Monday.
The State Bank of Vietnam will also cut its refinance rate on dong loans to 6.5 percent from 7 percent, and lower the ceiling on dollar deposit rates to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent at present, the radio station said in its morning news bulletin.
The rate cuts would be made "this week", the report said, without giving a more specific date.
The central bank has already said that dong rates should be lowered this year. Lower interest rates could help Vietnam meet the government's economic growth target of 5.8 percent, after growth of 5.4 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by John Mair)
* JAMES FLYNN REPORTS 5.83 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF JANUARY 12 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2jqsktO Further company coverage:
* Simmons First National-termination fee of $18.0 million to be payable by First Texas to co upon termination of deal under some conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: