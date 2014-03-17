HANOI, March 17 Vietnam's central bank said on Monday it will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now.

The State Bank of Vietnam will also cut the refinance rate, at which it lends the Vietnamese dong to banks, to 6.5 percent from 7 percent, and lower the discount rate to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent now, it said in a statement.

The ceiling on dollar deposit rates will also be cut to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent, the central bank said. The new rates will come into effect on March 18. (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)