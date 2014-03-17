BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
HANOI, March 17 Vietnam's central bank said on Monday it will lower the ceiling on interest rates that banks can offer on dong deposits to 6.0 percent per annum from 7.0 percent now.
The State Bank of Vietnam will also cut the refinance rate, at which it lends the Vietnamese dong to banks, to 6.5 percent from 7 percent, and lower the discount rate to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent now, it said in a statement.
The ceiling on dollar deposit rates will also be cut to 1.0 percent from 1.25 percent, the central bank said. The new rates will come into effect on March 18. (Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.