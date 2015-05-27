(Changes attribution, adds details, background)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI May 27 Vietnam's central bank stands
ready to help stabilise the dollar/dong exchange rate and
will keep the 2-percent band movement for the rest of the year,
a deputy governor said.
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) "is ready to sell foreign
currency for intervention to keep the exchange rate stable
within the band committed to at the start of the year", Nguyen
Thi Hong said in an interview posted on Wednesday on the central
bank's website (sbv.gov.vn).
The central bank, which does not regularly report
foreign-exchange reserves, said last year the total in June 2014
was $35 billion, compared with $9 billion in 2011.
The SBV, which has committed to keeping the Vietnamese dong
move within a 2 percent band against the dollar in 2015, on May
7 devalued the dong for the second time this year.
The devaluations were intended to spur exports and curb
imports. On Tuesday, the government announced a $3 billion
deficit for the first five months. In the same period of 2014,
there was a $1.52 billion surplus.
"Standing by the view of the overall national interest, the
SBV will continue its direction for the whole of 2015 to
regulate (the exchange rate) within a 2-percent band," Hong
said.
On Tuesday, the dong fell to 21,860 per dollar on Vietnam's
interbank market, or 0.98 percent weaker than its 21,645 level
right after the May 7 devaluation.
UNCHANGED MIDPOINT
On Wednesday, the dong strengthened to 21,765/21,825 per
dollar on the interbank market. The central bank has kept the
official mid-point rate unchanged at 21,673 dong per dollar
since May 7.
Dollar/dong transactions are allowed to move in a band of 1
percent around the mid-point set daily.
A substantial dong devaluation could benefit exporters but
it will also bring negative impact to importers and raise the
sovereign debt, Hong said.
Keeping a strong domestic currency will also encourage banks
to sell dollar to banks, which has been a practice since the
start of this year, she added.
In a report on May 8, right after the second devaluation,
ANZ said the dong could fall 3 percent to 22,050 dong per dollar
at the end of 2015, faster than a 1.4-percent depreciation last
year.
The government has projected that there could be a $6
billion trade deficit this year. For the past three years, there
have been trade surpluses.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Richard Borsuk)