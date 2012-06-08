HANOI, June 8 Vietnam's central bank said on
Friday it will cut the refinance rate to 11 percent, the
discount rate to 9 percent and the deposit ceiling to 9 percent
next week, the fourth time it has eased policy this year to help
accelerate economic growth.
The new rates, due to take effect from June 11, come as
inflation is moderating and the banking system's funding
situation is improving, the central bank said in a statement one
day after China announced surprised rate cuts to combat
faltering growth.
The previous refinance rate was 12 percent, the discount
rate 10 percent and the ceiling on dong deposits 11 percent.
