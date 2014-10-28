(Recasts to add details)
HANOI Oct 28 Vietnam is lowering the ceiling on
dollar and dong deposits, a move that the market has expected
and which could reduce loan rates and boost economic growth.
The Southeast Asian nation expects economic growth of 6.2
percent in 2015, faster than the targeted 5.8 percent the
government says is attainable this year.
Strong exports and a booming manufacturing sector are
driving Vietnam's economy, which independent economists have
said remains constrained by structural woes such as a wasteful
state sector, high levels of bad debts and subdued domestic
spending.
On Tuesday, the State Bank of Vietnam said that effective
from Wednesday banks can offer a maximum interest of 5.5 percent
to dong deposits with terms from one month to less than six
months, compared with 6 percent now.
The ceiling on dollar deposits by individuals will be
lowered to 0.75 percent from 1.0 percent now, the statement
said.
The ceiling on short-term dong loans extended to several
sectors such as agriculture, exports and supporting industries
will be lowered by one percentage point to 7 percent, the
central bank said.
A central bank official said early this year that it would
abolish the ceiling on deposit rates altogether if the banking
sector has ample liquidity and the macro-economy is stable.
After growing 5.42 percent in 2013, the economy has been
expanding faster. In July-September, annual growth quickened to
6.19 percent from 5.42 percent in the second quarter and 5.09
percent in the first three months.
As of Oct. 24, loans were 7.85 percent higher than at the
end of 2013. The SBV expects an annual increase of 12 percent
for the full year, the bottom end of a 12-14 percent target
forecast by the governor in late September.
Bad debt in the banking sector eased to 3.88 percent of
loans at the end of September, according to a central bank
official, down from 4.11 percent at the end of July.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)