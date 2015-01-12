HANOI Jan 12 Vietnam is forecast to receive
between $13 billion and $14 billion in overseas remittances this
year, up from $12 billion in 2014, the central bank said on
Monday.
Foreign exchange supply to Vietnam is also expected to be
boosted from rising foreign direct investment and investment in
equities, which could help lead to a surplus of $8 billion in
the country's balance of international payments, the State Bank
of Vietnam said in a statement.
Remittances from Vietnamese overseas remains a key part of
the country's economy, equivalent to about 8 percent of gross
domestic product. More than half of the capital comes from the
United States.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Martin Petty)