HANOI Feb 22 Vietnam's foreign exchange
reserves rose by $18 billion in 2012 to more than double levels
seen in 2011, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, possibly
boosting reserves to a record high.
The foreign exchange rate will fluctuate by no more than 2-3
percent, the Saigon Times newspaper also quoted central bank
governor Nguyen Van Binh as saying.
"The pressures on the foreign exchange rate are not large,"
Binh was quoted as saying, without stating the value of the
reserves at the end of last year.
The exact level of reserves remains a state secret, but the
International Monetary Fund had estimated them at $13.5 billion
at the end of 2011.
The nation's foreign exchange reserves fell from 2009 to
2011 after peaking at more than $23 billion in 2008, forcing the
central bank to devalue the dong several times.
Vietnam's central bank reaffirmed on Friday that it will
keep the dollar/dong exchange rate stable, declining market
speculation about a devaluation, despite recent changes on the
foreign exchange markets.
The dong rose to 21,100 per a dollar in the unofficial
market on Friday after falling to 21,140 dong a day earlier,
while banks offered the bid/ask rate at 20,860/20,920 on Friday
after bringing it down to as low as 21,060/21,010 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)