HANOI Dec 29 Vietnam's fast-growing dairy
companies are investing big in new markets as they brace for
stepped-up competition at home from global giants on the prowl
to take advantage of a Pacific trade pact.
Domestic milk demand is soaring as household spending power
increases in the country of 90 million people, boosting profits
for dairy firms that are expanding quickly, but can meet only a
third of the milk needs.
That's leaving a void that giants like New Zealand's
Fonterra and Canada's Saputo could fill with
new products and lower prices once the U.S.-led Trans Pacific
Partnership (TPP) comes into play, eliminating tariffs among 12
markets worth 40 percent of the global economy, and nearly
three-fourths of Vietnam's dairy imports.
It is the flip-side of the communist country's aggressive
drive to outpace Southeast Asia in getting preferential access
to the world's biggest markets for its swelling electronics,
textiles, seafood and commodities output.
Trade liberalisation would strengthen a vibrant economy set
to grow to $200 billion this year, but foreign competition from
the TPP could deal a heavy blow to local firms that lack capital
and expertise and are unfit to join supply chains. According to
private estimates TPP would add 15 percent to Vietnam's economy
up to 2025, compared to less than 2.2 percent for Malaysia and
Singapore.
That would further burnish an economy that has grown at a
rapid 5 percent-plus clip over the past 15 years.
Vietnamese diary firms, bracing for stiffer competition, are
seeking to expand overseas and utilise non-TPP trade deals, or
find niche markets at home to navigate the pitfalls of the
biggest trade pact in a generation.
"TPP is definitely a challenge, from big investors entering
the market, tariffs cuts ... but we've been preparing for five
years," Hoang Cong Trang, vice president of unlisted dairy
outfit TH Group, told Reuters.
On top of ploughing $1.2 billion into domestic projects, TH
recently announced $2.7 billion of investment into cow farms,
milk plants and distribution channels in Russia, which has a
dairy shortage and is squeezed by European Union sanctions over
its military intervention in Ukraine.
"The Vietnam market has much potential, and so too Russia,"
Trang added.
According to local VPBANK Securities, which cites
Euromonitor, the Vietnam dairy industry was worth $2.8 billion
in 2013 and may have grown to $4.1 billion this year.
BIG PROSPECTS
TPP members New Zealand and the United States in 2014
exported a combined $18.2 billion of dairy products globally and
produced 115 million tonnes of raw milk, while Vietnam imported
$1.1 billion of dairy produce last year.
Vietnam's top listed company by capitalisation, Vinamilk
is also looking abroad, though incrementally, with an
initial $30 million into the United States, New Zealand and
Cambodia and $3 million in Poland, aiming to eventually use it
as a gateway to the EU, with which Hanoi has concluded a
free-trade agreement.
Vinamilk's strong prospects have put it on foreign
investors' radars and the government's recent decision to divest
its 45 percent stake sent the stock to an all-time high on
speculation that second-biggest shareholder Fraser and Neave
would snap up the state's holdings for $4 billion.
Vinamilk's shares have risen about 60 percent this year and
the company's value has increased 10 times over the past decade
to $6.8 billion. Net profit last quarter rose 55 percent from
the same time in 2014 to $95 million, while revenue overseas
increased 44 percent annually to $264 million during
January-September, compared with just 10 percent at home.
Conglomerate Hoang Anh Gia Lai is keen to tap the
diary demand at home and this year listed a $1.1 billion
agribusiness unit that's larger than its parent and predicts
cows would deliver about half the group's 2015 revenue.
Smaller companies struggling with capital are also shifting
strategy, to niche areas like fresh milk through cooperatives
used successfully in New Zealand.
"Foreign companies face very high transportation and
maintenance costs," said Tran Cong Chien, chairman of
cooperative Mocchau Milk. "I can totally compete on fresh milk."
Those unable to evolve face a bleak future from TPP, not
just in dairy, but multiple sectors across Vietnam's
fast-growing but already heavily foreign-invested economy.
"There were times people poured milk on the road rather than
sell at low prices," said Dang Thi Thu Huyen, who traded pigs
for cows she thought would be lucrative.
"I'm not sure I can hold on for much longer. I was already
late to the game."
