HANOI Oct 26 Vietnam's crude oil exports in the January-October period rose an estimated 13.7 percent from the same period last year to 7.84 million tonnes, or 188,500 barrels per day, the government said on Friday.

The General Statistics Office said crude oil exports in the 10-month period generated an estimated $7 billion, up 15.6 percent from a year ago.

Oil product imports in the first 10 months fell 11.8 percent from the same period in 2011 to an estimated 8.12 million tonnes, the office said in its monthly report.

Vietnam also imported 590,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas in January-October, down 8.1 percent from a year ago, the report said. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)