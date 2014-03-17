HANOI, March 17 Two power plants in southern Vietnam were shut down at the weekend due to a leaking valve on a gas pipeline, state-run Voice of Vietnam radio said on Monday.

The problem on the pipeline, owned by state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, took place on Saturday. The power plants in Ca Mau province have a combined power capacity of 1,500 megawatts, the radio said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Davies)