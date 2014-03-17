(Adds details)
HANOI, March 17 Two power plants in southern
Vietnam were shut down at the weekend due to a leaking valve on
a gas pipeline, state-run Voice of Vietnam radio said on Monday.
The problem on the pipeline, owned by state oil and gas
group Petrovietnam, took place on Saturday. The power plants in
Ca Mau province have a combined power capacity of 1,500
megawatts and supply about a tenth of the country's electricity.
Following the shutdown, state utility Vietnam Electricity
group had to source electricity from the fuel oil-fired O Mon
power plant in Can Tho city to ensure stable power supply to
southern Vietnam, it said in a statement released on Sunday.
The Ca Mau Gas Company, a subsidiary of Petrovietnam Gas
Corp supplying gas to the plants, expected to fix the
valve problem and resume gas supplies later this week, the state
utility said.
The $300 million PM3-Ca Mau pipeline, built by
Russia-Vietnam oil venture Vietsovpetro, has been in operation
since 2008, supplying gas to the two power plants from the PM3
oil and gas field in the waters between Vietnam and Malaysia.
The pipeline, operated by PV Gas, also feeds the Ca Mau urea
plant, which produces 40 percent of Vietnam's urea fertiliser.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Ed Davies)