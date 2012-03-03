PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HANOI, March 3 Vietnam has removed a 5 percent import duty on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a move to ease inflationary pressures, the Finance Ministry said.
The ministry has also asked distributors to cut prices immediately, it said in a statement late on Friday.
LPG distributors have raised prices three times this year, bringing the retail price to a record of nearly 500,000 dong ($24) a 12 kg cylinder.
Vietnam scrapped a 4 percent import duty on gasoline and jet fuel and cut import duties on diesel and kerosene to 3 percent from 5 percent in February.
Vietnam's inflation hit 18.13 percent last year. The government has targeted inflation of between 9 and 10 percent in 2012.
($1=20,825 dong)
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.