HANOI Nov 24 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday it has approved a $309.9 million loan for a new power plant in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, the country's production hub for rice, fish and shrimp and other agro-products.

The construction of the 750-megawatt gas-fired O Mon IV plant is to be completed by June 2016 and is projected to cost $793.5 million, the ADB said in a statement.

The plant is located outside the southern city of Can Tho, considered the capital of the Mekong Delta in the country's south. The ADB described the southern region as "energy-starved".

Germany's KfW will contribute $370 million and state utility Vietnam Electricity group and the Vietnamese government will provide $113.6 million, the statement said.

Vietnam's power consumption has been growing 15 percent a year over the past decade, and will continue rising at a double-digit pace in the near future, the bank said.

Vietnam will need around $48.8 billion from now until 2020 to build power plants and bring generation capacity to 75,000 megawatts, according to the government's electricity master plan through 2020. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Roshni Menon)