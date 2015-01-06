(Corrects Malaysian firm's name in lead to Janakuasa from Teknik Janakuasa in story published on Dec. 26)

HANOI Dec 26 Vietnam has reached a preliminary agreement with Malaysian company Janakuasa on a build-operate-transfer contract for a 1,200-megawatt coal-fired power plant, the country's first such facility to use imported coal, Vietnam's industry and trade ministry said.

Preparations for the Duyen Hai 2 plant construction in the southern province of Tra Vinh have been under way since 2009 and the project still requires an investment licence to go ahead, the ministry said in a statement. It gave no value for the project.

The plant, involving French power and transportation firm Alstom as the main equipment supplier and scheduled to be operational before 2020, could cost around $2.2 billion, the Planning and Investment Ministry-run Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kenneth Maxwell)