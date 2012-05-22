HANOI May 22 A consortium between Japan's
trading house Sojitz Corp and South Korea's Daelim
Industrial Co Ltd has won a $826 million contract to
supply machinery to the biggest thermal power plant in northern
Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said.
Under the deal signed with Petrovietnam Construction Corp
on Tuesday, the consortium will install and test-run
boilers, turbines and two generators for the $1.6 billion
coal-fired Thai Binh 2 plant, the government said in a
statement.
The 1,200-megawatt plant is scheduled to become operational
from 2015 to generate 6.7 billion kilowatt hours per year, the
statement said.
PVC, the construction arm of state oil and gas group
Petrovietnam, is in charge of engineering, procurement and
construction for the plant, invested by Petrovietnam Power Corp.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Alison Birrane)