(Changes attribution, adds details) HANOI, Aug 13 Petrolimex, Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor, said on Monday it had raised retail fuel prices by up to 5 percent, the fifth hike so far this year, due to higher world prices. The new prices, in effect from 1000 GMT on Monday, have been approved by the finance and the industry and trade ministries, Petrolimex said in a statement. The fuel price hike came after Dung Quat, Vietnam's sole oil refinery, shut down last week due to technical errors. The plant, capable of meeting 30 percent of domestic needs for oil products, will resume operation on Aug. 16. The following are retail fuel prices updated by Petrolimex: Unit: fuels are in litres; prices in Vietnamese dong Fuel New price Old price Change (pct) Petrol 23,000 21,900 +5.0 Diesel 0.05S 21,550 20,800 +3.6 Kerosene 21,450 20,650 +3.9 Fuel oil 3.5S 18,650 18,150 +2.8 ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Jane Baird)