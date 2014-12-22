UPDATE 6-Oil rises from one-month low on hopes of output deal extension
HANOI Dec 22 Vietnam's Petrolimex said on Monday it has lowered the retail prices of oil products such as petrol, diesel and fuel oil by between 8 percent and 11 percent, following lower global oil prices.
As of 1500 (0800 GMT), a litre of 92-octane petrol was lowered by 10.29 percent to 17,880 dong ($0.84), while fuel oil was cut 11.4 percent to 13,130 dong per litre, the state-run firm which dominates domestic distribution networks said in a statement on its website (petrolimex.com.vn).
Diesel with 0.05 percent of sulphur was cut 7.7 percent to 16,990 dong per litre, the statement said. This is the second price cut in a month and the country's biggest adjustment of oil product prices in recent years.
Vietnam's annual inflation would likely stay under 3 percent in 2014, the lowest since 2003 based on government data, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has said. ($1=21,370 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
